Eric Lee Randall, 39, of Elizabethtown, passed away at his residence.



Mr. Randall was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.



Survivors include his parents, Kenneth and Marion Randall; two sisters, Tiffany Marie Moses and Katherine Bates; and a host of family and friends.



A graveside service with military honors is at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



