Ermon Dale Durbin (1963 - 2019)
Service Information
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY
40108
(270)-422-2132
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
Funeral
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
Obituary
Ermon Dale Durbin, 56, of Brandenburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Ermon was born March 9, 1963, the son of James Ermon and Anna Sewell Curry Durbin. Ermon was a carpenter by trade, a farmer by destiny, a husband, a father, a grandfather and the best friend anyone could ask for. Most would consider him a people enthusiast. He had a bold and exuberant personality and his voice will be left in the hearts and minds of many. He will be greatly missed.

Ermon was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James Nathan Durbin.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Durbin; two children, Micah Farris Durbin and his wife, Nicole, of Brandenburg and Alyssa Kaye Burnett and her husband, Justin, of Hawaii; four grandchildren, Jude Leon, Molli Anna Grace and Remington Farris Durbin and Teagan Ayn Burnett; five brothers, Danny (Lorene) Durbin, Daryl (Joyce) Durbin, Steve (Judy) Durbin, Jeff Durbin and William Durbin; a sister, Kim (Rick) Lovingood; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Durbin.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. today, Nov. 10, in the chapel of Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 9, 2019
