Ernest Alfred Day

Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
7696341
Obituary
Ernest Alfred Day, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was born in Cartersville to Nathan and Delia Day. He was a meter reader supervisor for 34 years for Hardin County Water District No. 2. He was a member of Boston Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William Day and Jerry Day; and four sisters, Christine Moore, Mae Bolton, Margaret May and Hazel Starnes.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Ruth Day of Elizabethtown; a son, Gunnery Sgt. USMC Bill Day and his wife, Allison, stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina; four sisters, Para Lee Bean of Lancaster, Mary Ruth Poynter of Berea, Gladys Greene of Boston, Kentucky, and Barbara Napier of Lancaster; two brothers, Robert Day of Lancaster and Boyd Day of Stanford; two granddaughters, Alecia Renee Johnson and Kaitlyn Shiloh Day; and a grandson, William Daniel Matthew Day.

The funeral is at noon Friday, Sept. 27, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 25, 2019
