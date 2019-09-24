Ernest Alfred Day, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was born in Cartersville to Nathan and Delia Day. He was a meter reader supervisor for 34 years for Hardin County Water District No. 2. He was a member of Boston Christian Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William Day and Jerry Day; and four sisters, Christine Moore, Mae Bolton, Margaret May and Hazel Starnes.



Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Ruth Day of Elizabethtown; a son, Gunnery Sgt. USMC Bill Day and his wife, Allison, stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina; four sisters, Para Lee Bean of Lancaster, Mary Ruth Poynter of Berea, Gladys Greene of Boston, Kentucky, and Barbara Napier of Lancaster; two brothers, Robert Day of Lancaster and Boyd Day of Stanford; two granddaughters, Alecia Renee Johnson and Kaitlyn Shiloh Day; and a grandson, William Daniel Matthew Day.



The funeral is at noon Friday, Sept. 27, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.

