Ernest D. Ogden, 77, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his residence with his family at his side.
Mr. Ogden was retired from the U.S. Army. His memberships include First Christian Church in Radcliff, V.F.W. Post #10281 in Vine Grove, and American Legion Post #113 in Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Myrtle Ogden; and three siblings, Ruth, Jean and Bobby.
Survivors include his loving wife, Loretta Ogden; a son, Robert Ogden; two grandsons, Sy Zachary Ogden and Tyler Robert Ogden; and four siblings, Mary Fields, Raymond Ogden, Margie Tungate and David Ogden.
The funeral for Mr. Ogden is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Elder Bill Riggs officiating. Burial with military honors follows at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Vine Grove.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019