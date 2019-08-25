Ernest Edward Hines Sr., 90, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Signature HealthCare at North Hardin.
He was a native of Hardin County and retired from Ford Motor Co. He faithfully served the Lord his whole life.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Magdlen Lucas Hines; a son, Ernest Hines Jr.; a daughter, Joyce Ann Hines; a brother, Larry Hines; two sisters, Jeanetta Horn and Peggy Stillwell; and his parents, Lonzie and Pearl Edlin Hines.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Brenda Hines of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Tommy (Pauline) Hines of Elizabethtown and James (Janice) Hines of Lebanon Junction; a brother-in-law, Peewee (Gladys) Lucas of Elizabethtown; a grandson, Darrel (Vicky) Hines of Elizabethtown; a great-granddaughter, Ariel (David) Betlej; and a great-great-granddaughter, Amara Rose Betlej.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Youngers Creek Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 26, 2019