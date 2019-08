Ernest Edward Hines Sr., 90, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Signature HealthCare at North Hardin.He was a native of Hardin County and retired from Ford Motor Co. He faithfully served the Lord his whole life.He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Magdlen Lucas Hines; a son, Ernest Hines Jr.; a daughter, Joyce Ann Hines; a brother, Larry Hines; two sisters, Jeanetta Horn and Peggy Stillwell; and his parents, Lonzie and Pearl Edlin Hines.He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Brenda Hines of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Tommy (Pauline) Hines of Elizabethtown and James (Janice) Hines of Lebanon Junction; a brother-in-law, Peewee (Gladys) Lucas of Elizabethtown; a grandson, Darrel (Vicky) Hines of Elizabethtown; a great-granddaughter, Ariel (David) Betlej; and a great-great-granddaughter, Amara Rose Betlej.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Youngers Creek Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.