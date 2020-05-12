Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Gilbert Tharp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Gilbert Tharp, 90, wife to Grace (Pack) Tharp, passed away at home Saturday, May 9, 2020.



He was born Sept. 29, 1929, to the late Arthur and Carrie (Hawkins) Tharp in Lebanon, Kentucky. He was raised by Lee and Norma (Bryant) Marcum. Gil was a truck driver for Ready Mix Concrete and a member of South Louisville Christian Church.



He also preceded in death by grandchildren, Scott, Stephanie and Michael; his siblings, Marvin Tharp, Arthur Tharp and, Dorothy Roby; and son-in-law, Roy Swansegar.



Besides his wife of 72 years, he is survived by their children, Beverly Swanseger of Versailles, Debbie Embry (Jerry) of Eastview and Greg Tharp (Karen) of Elizabethtown; grandchildren, Ted (Tina), Tim (Brenda), Adam (April) and Tracy (Jimmy J.); 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.



No service is planned.



Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

