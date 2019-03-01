Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Matthew Heinen. View Sign

Ernest Matthew Heinen, 53, of Vine Grove, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Robley Rex Veterans Hospital in Louisville.



Mr. Heinen was a decorated U.S. Army veteran, who served as a tanker in the Gulf War.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Peer Peters Gandil, Matthew and Margaret Rechner and Ernest and Margaret Heinen; two aunts, Alice Marciani and Fran Heinen; and two uncles, Private First Class Robert P, Gandil "Godfather" and Herbert O'Connell.



Survivors include his parents, Ernest and Eileen Heinen of Vine Grove; two sisters, Laura (Randy) Roller and Maggie (Billy) Clark; four aunts, Victoria O'Neill (Godmother), Karen O'Connell, Tina Gandil and Pat (Bill) Henning; five uncles, Richard (Cathy) Marciani, Lars Gandil, Dennis O'Neill, Richard (Barb) Rechner and Robert Heinen; a brother-in-law, Jim Storey; six nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Roller, Samantha Roller, Jesscia Storey, Matthew Storey, Brandon Clark and Brayden Clark; two great-nieces, Allison Blevins and Eliza Morse; as well as many cousins and close friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Heinen is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.



The family requests donations to St. Brigid Catholic Church Building Fund, 314 E. Main St., Vine Grove, KY 40175

769 Highland Avenue

Vine Grove , KY 40175

270-877-2245 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2019

