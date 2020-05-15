Ernest Thomas "Tommy" Sanders, 66, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.
Mr. Sanders was retired from the U.S. Army. He was a veteran of the Gulf War and Desert Storm. His memberships included New Beginning Baptist Church in Vine Grove and Iron Soldier's Motorcycle Club, and he had worked for Carnes Trucking for 26 years.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Teresa Sanders of Radcliff; two children, Maurice Sanders and his wife, Mikal, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Sharice Sanders of Savannah, Georgia; two grandchildren, Miles Sanders and Marleigh Sanders; three sisters, Annie Norris and Mary Frances "Judy" Bartlett, both of Louisville, and Betty Jo Sanders of Versailles; a brother, Webster M. Russell Jr. of Keene; and a host of family and many friends.
Services for Mr. Sanders will be private with the Rev. O.C. Jones officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
A drive thru visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 16, 2020