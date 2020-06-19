Ernest William Allen, 54, of Radcliff, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Sgt. First Class Allen, U.S. Army retired, was a veteran of Desert Storm. Ernest enjoyed traveling, which he shared with his family. He was a unique gardener. His greatest passion was spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elisha Ysrael and Greyfawn Harris.
Survivors include his wife, Angela Allen of Radcliff; six children, Stefanie (Jerome) Allen-Talacchini, Michele Allen, Ernest Allen III, Darius Allen, Antonio Ayers and Josiah Allen; a niece he raised, Mariah Allen; two foster children, Michael and Christopher; and six siblings, Ellen (Tom), Brenda (Kevin), Marcus, Milcah, Miriam (Billy) and Malcolm; and many other nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Because of COVID 19 restrictions, a limited number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time.
To sign the guest register book text "nebfh" to 270-398-6931 or leave a message for the family at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 19 to Jun. 26, 2020.