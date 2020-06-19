Ernest William Allen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest William Allen, 54, of Radcliff, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Sgt. First Class Allen, U.S. Army retired, was a veteran of Desert Storm. Ernest enjoyed traveling, which he shared with his family. He was a unique gardener. His greatest passion was spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elisha Ysrael and Greyfawn Harris.

Survivors include his wife, Angela Allen of Radcliff; six children, Stefanie (Jerome) Allen-Talacchini, Michele Allen, Ernest Allen III, Darius Allen, Antonio Ayers and Josiah Allen; a niece he raised, Mariah Allen; two foster children, Michael and Christopher; and six siblings, Ellen (Tom), Brenda (Kevin), Marcus, Milcah, Miriam (Billy) and Malcolm; and many other nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Because of COVID 19 restrictions, a limited number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time.

To sign the guest register book text "nebfh" to 270-398-6931 or leave a message for the family at www.nebfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 19 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Funeral
11:30 AM
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved