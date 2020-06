Ernest William Allen, 54, of Radcliff, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.Sgt. First Class Allen, U.S. Army retired, was a veteran of Desert Storm. Ernest enjoyed traveling, which he shared with his family. He was a unique gardener. His greatest passion was spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, Elisha Ysrael and Greyfawn Harris.Survivors include his wife, Angela Allen of Radcliff; six children, Stefanie (Jerome) Allen-Talacchini, Michele Allen, Ernest Allen III, Darius Allen, Antonio Ayers and Josiah Allen; a niece he raised, Mariah Allen; two foster children, Michael and Christopher; and six siblings, Ellen (Tom), Brenda (Kevin), Marcus, Milcah, Miriam (Billy) and Malcolm; and many other nieces and nephews.The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Visitation is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Because of COVID 19 restrictions, a limited number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time.To sign the guest register book text "nebfh" to 270-398-6931 or leave a message for the family at www.nebfh.com.