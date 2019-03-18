Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estelle Cruse Harper. View Sign

Estelle Cruse Harper, 94, of Vine Grove, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Tender Touch Heart and Home in Elizabethtown.



For 43 years, she worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for North Hardin High School. Mrs. Harper also enjoyed giving the Vine Grove news on WIEL Radio for many years. Estelle was a member of Vine Grove Baptist Church, she loved worshipping and had perfect attendance in Sunday School for more than 50 years. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with the unique ability of making every child feel as though they were her favorite.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. "Jake" Harper Jr.; and her son, John Gregory Harper.



Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Richard Davis of Elizabethtown; a son and daughter-in-law, Gary Harper and Vicki of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, Nealia Harper, Kelly (Richard) Kelley, Ryan (Samantha) Harper, Stella (Jeremy) Harris, Derek Vowels and Sarah Vowels; and 11 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Vine Grove Baptist Church in Vine Grove with Chaplain Larry Vance officiating. Burial follows in Vine Grove Cemetery in Vine Grove.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus Health of Central KY, 105 Diecks Dr. Elizabethtown, KY 42701.

2072 S. Dixie Blvd.

Radcliff , KY 40160

270-351-3172 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2019

