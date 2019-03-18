Estelle Cruse Harper, 94, of Vine Grove, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Tender Touch Heart and Home in Elizabethtown.
For 43 years, she worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for North Hardin High School. Mrs. Harper also enjoyed giving the Vine Grove news on WIEL Radio for many years. Estelle was a member of Vine Grove Baptist Church, she loved worshipping and had perfect attendance in Sunday School for more than 50 years. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with the unique ability of making every child feel as though they were her favorite.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. "Jake" Harper Jr.; and her son, John Gregory Harper.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Richard Davis of Elizabethtown; a son and daughter-in-law, Gary Harper and Vicki of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, Nealia Harper, Kelly (Richard) Kelley, Ryan (Samantha) Harper, Stella (Jeremy) Harris, Derek Vowels and Sarah Vowels; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Vine Grove Baptist Church in Vine Grove with Chaplain Larry Vance officiating. Burial follows in Vine Grove Cemetery in Vine Grove.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus Health of Central KY, 105 Diecks Dr. Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
