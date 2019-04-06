Retired Master Sgt. Estol Banks Sr., 78, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at his residence.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estol Banks Sr..
Mr. Banks was baptized in 1950 at Mount Hope Baptist Church in Caroline County, Virginia, and is a member of Truth Baptist Church in Radcliff. He was retired from the U.S. Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Banks; a brother, Wayne M. Banks; two sisters, Barbara J. Martin and Jacqueline B. Ellis; and a stepmother, Mary Banks.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Georgia Banks; three sons, Craig L. Banks Sr., Estol C.S. Banks Jr. and his wife, Christina, and Anthony Banks; two daughters, Desiree B. Gowdi and her husband, Leroy, and Kimberly Barnes; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Eddie M. Banks and his wife, Linda, and Joseph G. Ferguson; four sisters, Althea Mack, Beverly E. Washington, Sharon Brooks and Denise Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral for Mr. Banks is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1591 Hill Street, Radcliff. Burial with military honors follows at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the church.
Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove is in charge of arrangements.
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019