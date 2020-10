Or Copy this URL to Share

Ethel "Sissy" Perkins, 63, of Hodgenville, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020,.



Survivors includ a son, Billy Perkins; a daughter, Rebecca Sanchez; several grandchildren and numerous boys she helped raise.



The funeral is at 11 a..m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with burial in Bennett Cemetery near Summersville.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

