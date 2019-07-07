Ethel Jean Hornback Wooden Ammons, 83, of Glendale, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Signature Health Care Nursing Home in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Sonora to Sam Henry and Ruby Florence Hornback. She was a Chef at many restaurants and was a home maker. She loved gardening and was of the Baptist Faith.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Irene Fields; and her brother, Henry Leon Hornback.
Survivors include her husband, Walter Thomas Ammons of Glendale; a son, Gerald Ray Wooden of Sonora; five daughters, Judy (Phillip) Kerr of Glendale, Gail (Don) Gribbins of Munfordville, Bev (Eric) Lucas of Elizabethtown, Rhonda (Tony) Rentas of Sonora and Sherry Wooden of Houstonville; two sisters, Eula Mae Rigdon Matthews of Sonora and Ramona Faye Riggs of Bonnieville; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with Bro. Don Gribbins and the Rev. Bruce Underhill officiating. Burial follows at the Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 8, 2019