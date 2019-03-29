Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Etta Mae Pile. View Sign

Etta Mae Pile, 73, of Custer, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her residence.



She was born Nov. 2, 1945, in Dyer, the daughter of the late Raymond and Maude Thomas Lyons. Etta was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, watching Laramie and being with her family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Terry Lee Pile; and four siblings, Junior Lyons, Edith Carter, Annie Pendleton and Rhea Daugherty.



Etta is survived by six children, Cindy Douthitt of McQuady, Timmy Pile (Dianne) of Harned, Steve Pile (Cheryl) of Elizabethtown, Pat Pile (Trina) and Sherry Johnson (Tommy), all of Big Clifty, and Jeff Pile (Phyllis) of Lebanon Junction; 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Betty Fraze of Elizabethtown, Evelyn Ford of Hawesville and Elsie Gray (Kenneth) of Hardinsburg.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. CDT Sunday, March 31, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Burial follows in Lyons Cemetery near Custer.



Visitation is from 3:30 to 8 p.m. CDT Saturday and continues at 10 a.m. CDT Sunday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Kosair Charities or Custer Church of God.