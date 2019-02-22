Eugene Allen Meadows, 91, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Tender Touch Heart and Home.
He was a native of Lebanon Junction, graduated from the University of Louisville with a bachelor's degree in political science and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church for 46 years and retired from American Air Filter as a credit collection manager.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Florine Carr Meadows; brother, W.H. Meadows; and his parents, Howard and Augusta Crowe Meadows.
Survivors include a son, Eugene "Melissa" Meadows II of Stockbridge, Georgia; two daughters, Connie "Mike" Meiller of Liberty and Karen "Randy" Beasley of Springfield, Missouri; three grandchildren, Adrienne "Jeremy" Tucker, Tabitha Meadows and Rachel Meadows; and two great-grandchildren, Colton Tucker and Brett Tucker.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Dr. Mike Meiller officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2019