Eugene C. Hulsman, 86, of Radcliff, died Thursday, April 25, 2019.
He was born Sept. 28, 1932, in St. Anthony, Indiana, to Joseph and Victoria (Gish) Hulsman. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Ray Hulsman, Sept. 3, 1955, who preceded him in death July 31, 2017. He worked with his family business before serving in the U.S. Army. After his enlistment, Gene worked at B.F. Goodrich until he retired. He volunteered in many roles at St. Brigid Catholic Church, including Eucharistic minister and sang in the choir.
Survivors include Mitzi Ray Lowman, the daughter he never had; and many other nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in St. Brigid Catholic Church Cemetery in Vine Grove.
Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 10 a.m. Monday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2019