Brother Eugene Robert Logsdon, 66, of Big Clifty, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
He was born Nov. 11, 1954, in Leitchfield, the son of the late Earl and Liza Bell Webb Logsdon.
He was a retired machine operator at Gates Rubber Company, who enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, working on cars and he loved attending church and was an ordained minister and a member of the Broadway Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Logsdon.
He is survived by his spouse, Kathy Logsdon; one son, Bryan Eugene Logsdon (Shelia) of Big Clifty; one daughter, Teresa Elaine Logsdon (Amy) of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Lainey and Elliott Risley; two brothers, Winfred Logsdon of Breckinridge County and Delbert Logsdon of Eastview; two sisters, Clara Bell Chambers and Pernie Whitaker, both of Leitchfield. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Private services will be at Broadway Missionary Baptist Church in Leitchfield with Brother Chad Lashley and Brother Wayne Wells officiating. Burial follows in Broadway Cemetery.
Condolences may be made in the guestbook at dermittfuneralhome.com.