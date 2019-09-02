Eula "Jean" Logsdon Crowe of Elizabethown, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Radcliff.
She was born to Rector Craddock Logsdon and Jennie Morrison Logsdon on Jan. 9, 1933, in Hardin County. She married William J. Crowe on Oct. 29, 1950.
She graduated from Elizabethtown Community and Technical College with an associate degree in business. She was retired from the Kentucky department of unemployment in Elizabethown and was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Linda Faye Logsdon Huffines.
She is survived by four children, David Wayne Crowe (Brenda), Mark Stephen Crowe (Libbi), Wiliam Michael Crowe and Marsha Crowe Bledsoe (Jeff); 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 3, 2019