Eula Marie Tabb, 98, of Glendale, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.She was a native of Hart County and a member of Gilead Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, A. Frank Tabb; a sister, Lowrena Jenkins; and her parents, M.T. and Sarilda Sego Middleton.She is survived by her son, Larry (Dolly) Tabb of Huntsville, Alabama; two daughters, Lois Pierce and Ricka Bailey, both of Glendale; four grandchildren, Scott Bailey, Greg Pierce, Steven Tabb and Stephanie Weaver; and nine great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.