Eula Marie Tabb
Eula Marie Tabb, 98, of Glendale, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.

She was a native of Hart County and a member of Gilead Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, A. Frank Tabb; a sister, Lowrena Jenkins; and her parents, M.T. and Sarilda Sego Middleton.

She is survived by her son, Larry (Dolly) Tabb of Huntsville, Alabama; two daughters, Lois Pierce and Ricka Bailey, both of Glendale; four grandchildren, Scott Bailey, Greg Pierce, Steven Tabb and Stephanie Weaver; and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
