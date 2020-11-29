Eula Marie Tabb, 98, of Glendale, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.
She was a native of Hart County and a member of Gilead Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A. Frank Tabb; a sister, Lowrena Jenkins; and her parents, M.T. and Sarilda Sego Middleton.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Dolly) Tabb of Huntsville, Alabama; two daughters, Lois Pierce and Ricka Bailey, both of Glendale; four grandchildren, Scott Bailey, Greg Pierce, Steven Tabb and Stephanie Weaver; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.