Eulalio Moya "Lalo" Garcia Jr., 59, of Upton, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his residence.



He was born in Palacios, Texas, to Eulalio and Mary Moreno Garica Sr. He was a retired manager for Waste Management and member of Aetna Union Missionary Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Garcia; and special grandparents, Adela and Joseph Moreno.



Lalo was a loving husband, dad and grandfather. Survivors include his wife, Reba Kay Garcia of Upton; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Albert (Tabitha) Nall of Magnolia, Sylvester Garcia of Upton and Eulalio M. (Morgan) Garcia III of Hodgenville; a daughter and son-in-law, Becky (Lonnie) Crain of Hardyville; five sisters, Juanita Duran of Palacios, Vicki Reyes of Beeville, Texas, Martha Aldaco of Bay City, Texas, Teresa Vinyard of Inez, Texas, and Krystal Baladez of Victoria, Texas; four brothers, David Garcia of Stem, North Carolina, Michael Garcia and Victor Garcia, both of Victoria, Texas, and Carlos Garcia of Beeville; six grandchildren, Joesph Bonus, Mackenzie Crain, Austin Crain, Keaton Nall, Skylar Sullivan and Sienna I. Garcia; and a special great-nephew, Desmond Riggs.



A private family funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at the Garcia residence, 1761 Wonderland Road in Upton with Brothers Dawson Hawkins and Ray Riggs officiating. Cremation follows.



Visitation is at 1 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Garcia residence.



Special pall bearers will be his sons and grandsons, Albert, Sylvester, Eulalio, Joseph, Austin and Keaton.

