Eunice "Marie" Risner, 84, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Kindred at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
She was born in Eastview to Harvey and Eva Marie Kiscaden Miller. She was a homemaker and a farmer. She was a member of Stephensburg Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 67 years, Rex Earl Risner.
She is survived by two sons, Phillip (Pam) Risner of Eastview and Daniel (Tasha) Risner of Buffalo; three daughters, Rita (Steve) Wooden of Elizabethtown, Brenda (Del) Thacker of Louisville and Theresa (Scottie) Newton of Leitchfield, five grandchildren, Lisa Link, Crystal Rainey, Savannah Forleo, Candace Howard and Nathan Risner; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Herschel (AnnaLou) Miller of Leitchfield; and two nephews, Charles Lee and Marshall Miller, both of Leitchfield.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Revs. Doug Peters and Elbert Peters officiating. Burial follows in Meeting Creek Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020