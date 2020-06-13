Mrs. Eunice Ezelle Tucker Wahl, 96, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Friday afternoon, June 12, 2020, after a brief illness.



Born in Scott County, Mississippi, to the late Oscian Fletcher Tucker and Maggie Elizabeth Williams, she married USMC Sgt. Carroll White in 1945. They moved their family to the suburbs of Detroit in 1968, where Eunice worked for many years for A&P Grocery. She retired in 1985, ultimately relocating to Elizabethtown in 2007.



Eunice was preceded in death by her husband; two daughters, Ms. Frances Arlene White and Mrs. Patricia Ann White Chorman; a sister, Mrs. Maggie Louise Tucker Simmons; two brothers, Mr. Leonard Demar Tucker and Mr. Oren Fletcher Tucker; as well as her second husband, Mr. Wilbert Karl Wahl.



Survivors include a son, Mr. Curtis Carroll White Sr. and his wife, Leslie; a daughter, Ms. Katherine Elizabeth White Poore, both of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, Mr. Curtis Carroll White Jr., Mrs. Kelley Elizabeth White Broecker, Ms. Virginia Marie Poore, Mr. Robert Carroll Poore, Mr. David Michael Chorman Jr., Mr. Michael Paul Chorman and Mr. Daniel Todd Chorman; 14 great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild. She will be missed by all.



The funeral is from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and then from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Voran Funeral Home in Taylor, Michigan. Burial will be private in Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery in Flat Rock, Michigan.



