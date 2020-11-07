Eunice Montgomery, 93, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Signature of North Hardin in Radcliff.
Mrs. Montgomery was a faithful member of Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown and she retired as a nurse from the Elizabethtown Health Department.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Montgomery; her parents; and several siblings.
Survivors include two children; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; and a brother.
A private graveside service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2020.