Eunice Morris Tennyson, 82, of Hodgenville, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
Survivors include two sisters, Macel McCutchen and Dorothy Hyde.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Roger Pepper officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church Hospitality Committee 730 Tonieville Rd., Hodgenville, KY 42748.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 11, 2019