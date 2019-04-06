Eva Keona Ellen Cox, 24, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at her residence.
|
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Meredith and Travis Oldham of Clarkson; her father and stepmother, Robert and Dawn L. Cox of Florida; and three brothers, Paul Levi Herring of Colorado, Robert Dakota Ray Cox of Virginia and Kyowa Eugene Cox of Colorado.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Benningfield Chapel Baptist Church near Magnolia. Cremation follows the service.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia is handling the arrangements.
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane
Magnolia, KY 42757
(270) 324-3291
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019