Eva Pearl Brewington Janes

Eva Pearl Brewington Janes, 77, of Hodgenville, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was a member of Sunny Hill Church of Christ in Campbellsville, a child care provider and a housewife.



Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Mar­vin Luther and Nannie Clyde Spears Brewington; nine brothers, Paul, Lyle, Kenneth, Keith, Robert, Fred, Billy, Johnnie and Reid Brewington; and two sisters, Jewell Smith and Mae Brewington.



She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Noah Janes; two daughters, Vicki Robertson of Russell Springs and Kristi (Jayme) Burden of Elizabethtown; a sister, Gertie Collins of Cumberland County; a sister-in-law, Betty Brewington of LaGrange; six grandchildren, Krystle Robertson, Dalton Robertson, Dylan Burden, Tyler Burden, Heather Selby and Brandon Robertson; a host of nieces and nephews; and a neighbor, Marty Smith, who was like a son.



Private family funeral services will be Friday, May 22, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Minister Steve Lee officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.



Public visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. It is requested that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.



