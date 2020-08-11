1/1
Evalyn Ann (Spalding) Ballard
Evalyn Ann Spalding Ballard, 82, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Atria.

She was born March 18, 1938, in Hardin County and was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

In her early career, she was a legal secretary for more than 36 years at Coleman, Lochmiller and Bond. Ann was a very talented lady who enjoyed sewing, cross-stitching, reading and participating in many charity organizations through Atria. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be missed deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John William "J.W." and Mary Evalyn Spalding; a sister-in-law, Gwynn Spalding; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Lewis.

Survivors include four children, Jeff (Wanda) Ballard, Steve (Tammy) Ballard, Kelly Graham and Jonathan (Courtney) Ballard, all of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren, Brittany Ballard, Kristen Ballard, Jordan (Hannah) Ballard, Quinn (Jessica) Ballard, Logan Ballard, Clay (Carrie Reed) Graham, Taylor (Greg) Nordstrom, Ethan Larkin and Jackson Ballard; two great-grandchildren, Maci Ballard and Ellis Gray Reed-Graham and a great-granddaughter due in February; three brothers, Joe Paul Spalding, Dale (Darry) Spalding and Mike Spalding, all of Florida; and a sister, LaNelle Lewis of Georgia.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. She will be laid to rest in St. James Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to cmta.akaraisin.com and put in Dale Spalding in the search box to donate.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
