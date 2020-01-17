Evelyn Mae (Houchin) Borders

Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens-East
Following Services
Grace Evangelical Free Church
Factory Lane
Louisville, KY
Evelyn Mae Houchin Borders, 101, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Jefferson Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Survivors include three sons, Mike Borders, Rick Borders and David Borders; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Burial with military honors is at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in Louisville Memorial Gardens-East with a memorial service to follow at Grace Evangelical Free Church on Factory Lane in Louisville.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020
