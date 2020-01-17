Evelyn Mae Houchin Borders, 101, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Jefferson Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Survivors include three sons, Mike Borders, Rick Borders and David Borders; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Burial with military honors is at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in Louisville Memorial Gardens-East with a memorial service to follow at Grace Evangelical Free Church on Factory Lane in Louisville.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020