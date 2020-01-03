Everett Robertson Jr., 91, of Brandenburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Robertson was born Oct. 27, 1928, the son of Everett Sr. and Mittie Lasley Robertson. He was a World War II veteran while serving in the U.S. Army. Junior was a member of Ekron Baptist Church and had the distinct honor of being the oldest living Deacon. He was a carpenter by trade, building numerous homes throughout his lifetime. He loved woodworking, gardening and traveling to Myrtle Beach.



Mr. Robertson is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Martha Nell Cain Robertson of Brandenburg; three children, Hewitt Thomas Robertson of Benson, Airzona, Sharon E. Simmons and her husband, Bobby, of Brandenburg and Bruce Douglas Robertson, and his wife, Rhonda, of Webster; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, a niece, two nephews and several cousins.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the chapel of the Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg with Brother Gary Benham officiating. Burial, with military honors, follows in Ekron Baptist Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.

