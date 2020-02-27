Ezekiel Walter Campbell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ezekiel Walter Campbell.
Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ezekiel Walter Campbell, 70, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Campbell was a member of Longview United Methodist Church in Radcliff. He was retired from the U.S. Army and ws a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he received a Purple Heart.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Campbell.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Campbell of Radcliff; two children, Milisia Bigler and Jeremy Campbell; five grandchildren, Jeremy Jr., Jacob, Bethany, Timmy and Faith; a sister, Colleen Dotson; and a brother, Jeffrey Campbell.

The funeral for Mr. Campbell is at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Pastor Yosvany Pereira officiating. Military honors follow the service.

Visitation is from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.