Ezekiel Walter Campbell, 70, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Campbell was a member of Longview United Methodist Church in Radcliff. He was retired from the U.S. Army and ws a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he received a Purple Heart.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Campbell.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Campbell of Radcliff; two children, Milisia Bigler and Jeremy Campbell; five grandchildren, Jeremy Jr., Jacob, Bethany, Timmy and Faith; a sister, Colleen Dotson; and a brother, Jeffrey Campbell.
The funeral for Mr. Campbell is at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Pastor Yosvany Pereira officiating. Military honors follow the service.
Visitation is from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2020