Faith Hartley, 77, of Vine Grove, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.



Born Aug. 27, 1942, in Maysville, she and her mother moved to Lexington after the loss of Faith's father in World War II. Faith was raised by her mother, the late Pauline Elizabeth Coffey, and stepfather, Emerson Grose, in the Lexington neighborhood of Zandale.



In accordance with Faith's humble lifestyle and wishes, there will be no services.



Donations to Hosparus of Central Kentucky are requested in Faith's name, Hosparus of Central Kentucky, 105 Diecks Drive, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, 42701, 800-264-0521.



Faith would want to be remembered for her love of animals and her wish that every abandoned or abused animal find a loving and secure home. Please consider rescuing or adopting such an animal in Faith's memory.