Faye Ann Whitlow Nicholas, 66, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.



Faye was a lifelong resident of LaRue County. Her family owned and operated the Lincoln Motel for more than 50 years. After graduating from the University of Kentucky, Faye returned to LaRue County and taught at LaRue County High School for 27 years. In addition to teaching in the classroom, Ms. Nicholas taught homebound students and served as Migrant Advocate for many years. She also produced the high school yearbook for more than a decade.



Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Prudence Stearman Whitlow and Harold Eugene Whitlow.



Survivors include her son, John Nelson Nicholas; a daughter-in-law, Emily Shelton Nicholas; and two granddaughters, Evelyn and Eleanor Nicholas.



Faye's many friends will remember her as loyal, generous and wryly humorous. She was a tremendous traveling companion and had traveled the world extensively with friends and family.



Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Bennett-Bertam Funeral Home in Hodgenville. A service follows at 1 p.m.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the LaRue County Public Library, especially to the children's department, in her honor. LaRue County Public Library, 215 Lincoln Dr., Hodgenville, KY 42748. Mark donations in memory of Faye Nicholas.

