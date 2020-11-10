1/
Faye Ann (Whitlow) Nicholas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye Ann Whitlow Nicholas, 66, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Faye was a lifelong resident of LaRue County.  Her family owned and operated the Lincoln Motel for more than 50 years. After graduating from the University of Kentucky, Faye returned to LaRue County and taught at LaRue County High School for 27 years. In addition to teaching in the classroom, Ms. Nicholas taught homebound students and served as Migrant Advocate for many years. She also produced the high school yearbook for more than a decade.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Prudence Stearman Whitlow and Harold Eugene Whitlow.

Survivors include her son, John Nelson Nicholas; a daughter-in-law, Emily Shelton Nicholas; and two granddaughters, Evelyn and Eleanor Nicholas.

Faye's many friends will remember her as loyal, generous and wryly humorous. She was a tremendous traveling companion and had traveled the world extensively with friends and family.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Bennett-Bertam Funeral Home in Hodgenville. A service follows at 1 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the LaRue County Public Library, especially to the children's department, in her honor.  LaRue County Public Library, 215 Lincoln Dr., Hodgenville, KY  42748. Mark donations in memory of Faye Nicholas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved