Faye Dixon Crutcher, 74, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.



She was a native of LaRue County, a member of Northside Baptist Church and the owner of Country Lane Appliances. She was a loving wife and the greatest mom.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Nema Ree Kidwell Dixon; and a brother, Robert Lee Dixon.



Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Jim Crutcher; a son, Troy Crutcher of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Tracey (Jason) Miller of Elizabethtown; her twin brother, Ray Dixon of Cecilia; a sister, Sue Wolfe of Louisville; three grandchildren, Zach Duggins, Drew Duggins and Hadlee Duggins; two stepgrandchildren, Hannah Meeks and Logan Miller; and her cat, Lacey.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Kevin Roberts officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continue at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Northside Baptist Church or Warm Blessings.

