Faye Lafollette, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of Union Christian Church and a former employee at E'town Sportswear, Kroger, Big T Truck Stop and Nationwide Uniform in Hodgenville.
Faye is preceded in death by her parents, Arvin and Bertha Atherton Lafollette; six brothers, Arvin Lafollette Jr., Donnie, Glenn, Larry, Garry and Phillip Wayne Lafollette; three sisters, Edith Lafollette, Connie Carter and Betty Strader.
She is survived by two brothers, Floyd (Janus) Lafollette of Hodgenville, and Roger (Carolyn) Lafollette of New Heaven; two sisters, Alberta Thompson and Elsie Cundiff, both of Hodgenville; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Steve Campbell officiating. Burial follows in the Union Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 13, 2020