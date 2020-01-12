Faye Lafollette

Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Obituary
Faye Lafollette, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was a member of Union Christian Church and a former employee at E'town Sportswear, Kroger, Big T Truck Stop and Nationwide Uniform in Hodgenville.

Faye is preceded in death by her parents, Arvin and Bertha Atherton Lafollette; six brothers, Arvin Lafollette Jr., Donnie, Glenn, Larry, Garry and Phillip Wayne Lafollette; three sisters, Edith Lafollette, Connie Carter and Betty Strader.

She is survived by two brothers, Floyd (Janus) Lafollette of Hodgenville, and Roger (Carolyn) Lafollette of New Heaven; two sisters, Alberta Thompson and Elsie Cundiff, both of Hodgenville; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Steve Campbell officiating. Burial follows in the Union Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 13, 2020
