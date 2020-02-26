Fletcher Allen Beard, 64, of Cecilia, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Afghanistan.
He retired after more than 20 years in the Army after serving in the Gulf War and worked at Gates Rubber Company in Elizabethtown. He was a contractor for Texas Dine Court International.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ann Pate Beard; and a brother, Ronald C. Beard.
Survivors include a daughter, Kimberley Dunavent and her husband, John, of Seattle, Washington; two grandchildren, Sophia and Penny Dunavent, both of Seattle; his father, Fletcher H. Beard of Cecilia; a sister Patricia Wright-Willis and her husband, Rick, of Elizabethtown; a brother, Jerry Wayne Beard and his wife, Deloris, of Milford, New Jersey; and his companion, Kitty of the Philippines.
A service is planned for a later date in the Philippines.
