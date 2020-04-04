Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fletcher Houston Beard. View Sign Service Information Trowbridge Funeral Home 234 West Dixie Avenue Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2204 Send Flowers Obituary

Fletcher Houston Beard, 88, of Cecilia, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the 1st Air Calvary Bravo Troop and also the First and Ninth Calvaries in Vietnam.



He was a member of Freedom's Way Church, First Calvary Division Association Fort Knox Chapter and a member of Stephensburg Masonic Lodge No. 212 F&AM.



He was preceded in death by wife of 61 years, Barbara Ann Pate Beard; two sons, Ronald C. Beard and Fletcher Allen Beard; his parents, Fletcher C. and Helen Marie Rader Beard; four brothers, William David, Clarence, James R. and Shirley Ray Beard; and three sisters, Catherine G. Meyers, Mary Frances Poe and Marie Susan Brawner.



Survivors include his son, Jerry W. Beard (Dolores) of West Milford, New Jersey; a daughter, Patricia Wright-Willis (Rick) of Elizabethtown; a daughter-in-law, Tamberly Beard of Cecilia; a sister, Dorothy Lee Allen of Hodgenville; a sister-in-law, Connie M. Beard of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Services, visitation and burial will be private.



Honorary Pallbearers are his grandsons, Ronald C. Beard Jr., Collin Houston Beard, Fletcher Wright, Brandon C. Wright, Gavin T. Wright and Gabriel F. Willis.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Honor Flight of the Bluegrass, P.O. Box 991364, Louisville, KY 40269,



To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence, please visit



