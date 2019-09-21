Flora Virginia Shelton, 94, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. Shelton was a member of Vine Grove Methodist Church. She was born Jan. 16, 1925, the youngest of 11 children in Jonesville, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, retired Master Sgt. James R. Shelton; and her parents, Bill and Ollie Williams.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Shelton of Denver, Colorado; a son, Jim Shelton of Vine Grove; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Gail Atcher.
A graveside service for Mrs. Shelton is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Miller Chapel Cemetery in Jonesville, Virginia.
Visitation is from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 22, 2019