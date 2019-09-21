Flora Virginia Shelton (1925 - 2019)
Obituary
Flora Virginia Shelton, 94, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. Shelton was a member of Vine Grove Meth­odist Church. She was born Jan. 16, 1925, the youngest of 11 children in Jonesville, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, retired Master Sgt. James R. Shelton; and her parents, Bill and Ollie Williams.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Shelton of Denver, Colorado; a son, Jim Shelton of Vine Grove; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six great-­great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Gail Atcher.

A graveside service for Mrs. Shelton is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Miller Chapel Cemetery in Jonesville, Virginia.

Visitation is from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 22, 2019
