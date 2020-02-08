Florencio Noe Longoria, 89, of Pewee Valley and formerly of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
Retired 1st Sgt. Longoria joined the U.S. Army at the age 17 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Camp Knox Masonic Lodge 919 F&AM.
He was preceded in death by a son, Noe Longoria; and two brothers, Pedro Longoria and Gilberto Longoria.
Survivors include his wife of seventy years, Maria Longoria of Pewee Valley; three children, Gloria Longoria Sherwood and her husband, Ken, of Pewee Valley, Rene Longoria of Louisville and Rick Longoria of Radcliff; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Leonardo Longoria, Emma Flores, Amalia Sanchez, Elena Helle, Eloisa Basile, Thomas Longoria and Eloi Longoria Jr.; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A prayer service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Deacon Mike Ryan officiating. Burial with military honors follows in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020