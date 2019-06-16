Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Dodson. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Floyd Dodson, 98, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 15, 2019.



Floyd was born April 20, 1921 in Hudson to the late Myrtle Quiggins Dodson and Luther Martin Dodson. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, loyal friend and devout United Methodist Floyd retired from Swope Motors after 31 years and was a 33 Degree Mason of Stephensburg Lodge, just receiving his 75 year pin. He joined the Order of Eastern Star in 1989 and is a past Marshall. He was a member of the College Heights United Methodist Church and always was active in the community. He was a charter member of the Cecilia Community Ruritan Club and held the offices of secretary, treasurer and president. He was the Grand Marshall of Cecilia Days, Honorary Mayor of Cecilia and an avid Apiarist.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 44 years, Carrie Frances Thornhill Dodson; a sister, Mildred Allen; two daughters, Brenda Carol Dodson and Phyllis Leigh Ruff, two sons-in-law, Bill Sexton and Donald Alexander; and a stepson, James Barnes.



He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Irene Dodson; two daughters, Carleen Vollmer (Myles) and Danette Alexander; a stepson, Wayne Barnes (Marcia); three grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and his special caregiver, Anna Ardes.



A celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Gary Maguffee officiating. Interment follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to College Heights United Methodist Church.



Condolences may be expressed at

