Frances Beard, 94, of Somerset, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Continue Care Hospital in Corbin.
Frances was born June 25, 1925, in Wilmore, to the late Horace Otis "H.O." Niceley and Mary Lou Cox Niceley. She enjoyed ministering alongside her husband as he pastored numerous Baptist churches in Kentucky and Ohio.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Raymond Beard, whom she married July 10, 1950, in Logan County, and he preceded her on Dec. 29, 2011; a brother, John Niceley; and a sister, Nellie Woodburn.
Survivors include two daughters, Anna (Roger) Weddle of Somerset and Marilyn (Mitch) Ash of Beaver Dam; a sister, Helen Ruth (Jim) Wise of Columbia, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Leanne Weddle, Chip (Brandi) Weddle, Angela Weddle and Aaron Ash; two great-grandchildren, Quinn Weddle and Asher Weddle; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home in Somerset with Brothers Roger Weddle and Ash officiating. A private burial follows in Mill Springs National Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the Gideon Bible Memorial Fund.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Frances Beard.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2019