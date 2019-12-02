Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Delores (Franke) Baugh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Delores Baugh nee Franke passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, just before her 89th birthday, at her home outside Glendale.



Delores shared her organizational skills, determination and smile with many groups, individuals and projects.



Delores was best known to the residents of Hardin County for her association with garden-related activities such as the Garden Club of Elizabethtown's annual Tour and Tea which she helped establish in 1999. She also was very active with Let's Spruce Up in its early development of projects such as the Arboretum at Pritchard Community Center. An avid gardener and flower designer, Delores was a Master Gardener who won awards for her creative arrangements at fairs and flower shows.



Delores, often in partnership with Allen Baugh, her husband of 68½ years, assisted many churches and church associations in their creation, development and growth. An extremely accomplished musician, she served as church pianist at several churches.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Baugh; and by her parents, the Rev. J.O. and Mary Franke.



She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Baugh, and her husband, Roy Williams. She also is survived by her five sisters, Geri Sweet, Jo Anne Schlatter, Martha Colston, Eunice Farrow and Sue Geary.



No services are planned.

Frances Delores Baugh nee Franke passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, just before her 89th birthday, at her home outside Glendale.Delores shared her organizational skills, determination and smile with many groups, individuals and projects.Delores was best known to the residents of Hardin County for her association with garden-related activities such as the Garden Club of Elizabethtown's annual Tour and Tea which she helped establish in 1999. She also was very active with Let's Spruce Up in its early development of projects such as the Arboretum at Pritchard Community Center. An avid gardener and flower designer, Delores was a Master Gardener who won awards for her creative arrangements at fairs and flower shows.Delores, often in partnership with Allen Baugh, her husband of 68½ years, assisted many churches and church associations in their creation, development and growth. An extremely accomplished musician, she served as church pianist at several churches.She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Baugh; and by her parents, the Rev. J.O. and Mary Franke.She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Baugh, and her husband, Roy Williams. She also is survived by her five sisters, Geri Sweet, Jo Anne Schlatter, Martha Colston, Eunice Farrow and Sue Geary.No services are planned. Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close