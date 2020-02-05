Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Evelyn (Poore) Rice. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Evelyn Poore Rice, 84, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Florence, where she resided for the past three years.



Mrs. Rice was born Aug. 10, 1935, to the late Edmon and Martha Miller Poore of LaRue County. She was a graduate of Buffalo High School and grew up attending South Fork Baptist Church in LaRue County. Mrs. Rice was a resident of Hardin County for more than 50 years, having lived in Vine Grove and Elizabethtown. Frances was married to Willard Seay Rice Sr. in Hodgenville on Jan. 4, 1959. He preceded her in death July 6, 1996.



Mrs. Rice retired from federal government service in 1986 after working at Fort Knox for more than 20 years. She was proud to be associated with the U.S. Army Armor and Engineer Board. Following retirement, she took great joy in working at Swope Toyota and Winn-Dixie (E.W. James), where she relished in helping others. She was a longtime member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed being a member of the church choir.



Mrs. Rice was preceded in death by her six siblings, Charles Burton Poore and his wife, Pauline, Jesse Hubbard Poore and his wife, Terry, Reuben Leigh Poore and his wife, Helen, Aileen Edna Poore Gotschall, Mildred Louise Poore Finn and Ben Hagan Poore. She also was preceded in death by several loving nieces and nephews.



Mrs Rice is survived by her two children, Willard Seay Rice Jr. (Jennifer) of Union and Martha Gail Rice Visgauss (Mike) of Lexington, Virginia. She was "Magaw" to her two grandchildren, Richard E. "Trey" Lovisone III and Caroline Elizabeth Rice.

Mrs. Rice also is survived by her brother-in-law, Omer Finn, husband of Mildred; a brother-in-law, Glynn Rice Sr; a sister-in-law, Shirley Rice; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



