Frances G. Hall, 86, of Elizabethtown, went to be with her heavenly father and family in Heaven on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a member of Roundtop Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hall; her parents, Will and Lizzie Winchester Sherrard; her siblings and three infant grandsons.
Survivors include a son, Roger Hall (Shannon); three daughters, Brenda Hensley (Jim), Shirley Harmon (Mike) and Janet Thomas (Billy); five grandchildren, Amanda Simpson (Barry), Erik Massey (Christy), Christopher Sallee (Katie), Casey Mitchell (Nathan) and Kelly Parsons (Eli); five great-grandchildren, Kate and Megan Simpson, August and Emmarose Massey and Elynor Sallee and a great-grandson on the way, Levi Earl Mitchell.
The funeral is at noon Friday, May 31, at The Grove Cemetery, formerly Locust Grove Cemetery, with Brother Kevin Smith officiating.
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 29, 2019