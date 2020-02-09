Frances Pearl Childress, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was a Hardin County native, a member of Friendship Baptist Church and a former employee of Western Steer and Hardin County Government.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Pearl Childress; a grandson, Dennis Shaw; and a brother, Carlos Childress.
She is survived by three daughters, Sabrina (David) Childress-Lamson of Elizabethtown, Jane (Jim) Skinner of Olive Hill and Kay Brown of Magnolia; a son, Bobby Ray (Kristi) Hornback Jr. of Cecilia; four sisters, Sylvia Berg of Stark, Illinois, Betty Wells of Elizabethtown, Barbara Brown and Mary VonKroge, both of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Jesse Shaw, Daniel Lamson, Nichole Nimmo, Kevin Shaw, Bailey Van Hook and Zoe Blanford; four great-grandchildren, Kensey Shaw, Alexandria Lamson, Claire Thompson and Avery Van Hook; and a stepgreat-grandson, Jett Van Hook.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2020