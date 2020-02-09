Frances Pearl Childress

Frances Pearl Childress, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her residence.

She was a Hardin County native, a member of Friendship Baptist Church and a former employee of Western Steer and Hardin County Government.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Pearl Childress; a grandson, Dennis Shaw; and a brother, Carlos Childress.

She is survived by three daughters, Sabrina (David) Childress-Lamson of Elizabethtown, Jane (Jim) Skinner of Olive Hill and Kay Brown of Mag­nolia; a son, Bobby Ray (Kristi) Hornback Jr. of Cecilia; four sisters, Sylvia Berg of Stark, Illinois, Betty Wells of Elizabethtown, Barbara Brown and Mary VonKroge, both of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Jesse Shaw, Daniel Lamson, Nichole Nimmo, Kevin Shaw, Bailey Van Hook and Zoe Blanford; four great-grandchildren, Kensey Shaw, Alexandria Lamson, Claire Thompson and Avery Van Hook; and a stepgreat-grandson, Jett Van Hook.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2020
