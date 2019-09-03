Francis David “Pete” Greenwel

Francis David "Pete" Greenwell, 54, of Horse Cave, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019,, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.

He was a native of Glendale and worked in maintenance.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Anthony Greenwell.

He is survived by his mother, Louise Greenwell of Georgia; two brothers, James Anthony Greenwell Jr. (Martha) of Horse Cave and Michael Greenwell (Paula) of Portland, Oregon; a sister, Linda Greenwell Gilbreth (Marty) of Georgia; Gary and Mary Jo Floyd and all of the Floyd family who he considered his second family; three nephews, two nieces, two great-nieces and one great-nephew.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Murphy officiating. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at noon Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

A prayer vigil is at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019
