Francis David "Pete" Greenwell, 54, of Horse Cave, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019,, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.
He was a native of Glendale and worked in maintenance.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Anthony Greenwell.
He is survived by his mother, Louise Greenwell of Georgia; two brothers, James Anthony Greenwell Jr. (Martha) of Horse Cave and Michael Greenwell (Paula) of Portland, Oregon; a sister, Linda Greenwell Gilbreth (Marty) of Georgia; Gary and Mary Jo Floyd and all of the Floyd family who he considered his second family; three nephews, two nieces, two great-nieces and one great-nephew.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Murphy officiating. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at noon Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
A prayer vigil is at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019