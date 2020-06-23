Francis "Frank" Joseph Schuetz, 83, of Radcliff, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was a native of Horton, Kansas, and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a corrections officer and a member of Knights of Columbus

.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice George Shuetz Sr. and Emily Louise Redmon Schuetz.



Survivors include three brothers, Maurice G. Schuetz of Radcliff, Thomas J. Schuetz of Pennsylvania and Gary R. Schuetz of North Carolina.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Martin Linebach officiating. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.







