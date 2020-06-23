Francis Joseph "Frank" Schuetz
Francis "Frank" Joseph Schuetz, 83, of Radcliff, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Horton, Kansas, and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a corrections officer and a member of Knights of Columbus
.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice George Shuetz Sr. and Emily Louise Redmon Schuetz.

Survivors include three brothers, Maurice G. Schuetz of Radcliff, Thomas J. Schuetz of Pennsylvania and Gary R. Schuetz of North Carolina.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Martin Linebach officiating. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 23 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Brown Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

