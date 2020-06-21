Francis Paul Huffman, 86, of Sonora, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Pitts Point to Thomas Noah and Mary Pearl Brian Huffman. Frank, to his family and friends, was a Korean War veteran, retired factory worker, member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in White Mills and lifetime farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters; and four brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Fronia Sweat Huffman; five daughters, Paula (A. J.), Karen (Pat), Lynn, Diane, Sister Mary Thomas; five sons, Steve (Vanessa), Tim (Kim), Tom (Karen), Joe (Kim), Mike; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in White Mills with Father Ben Brown and Father Steve Hohman officiating. Burial will be at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora.
The family request memorial contributions be made to St. Ignatius Churc, P. O. Box 6, 7 White Mills, KY. 42788 or St. Paul School, 1812 St. Paul Rd. Leitchfield, KY. 42754.
Because of COVID-19 it is requested all visitors please wear face mask or face cover. The chapel will be limited to half its occupancy.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
He was born in Pitts Point to Thomas Noah and Mary Pearl Brian Huffman. Frank, to his family and friends, was a Korean War veteran, retired factory worker, member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in White Mills and lifetime farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters; and four brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Fronia Sweat Huffman; five daughters, Paula (A. J.), Karen (Pat), Lynn, Diane, Sister Mary Thomas; five sons, Steve (Vanessa), Tim (Kim), Tom (Karen), Joe (Kim), Mike; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in White Mills with Father Ben Brown and Father Steve Hohman officiating. Burial will be at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora.
The family request memorial contributions be made to St. Ignatius Churc, P. O. Box 6, 7 White Mills, KY. 42788 or St. Paul School, 1812 St. Paul Rd. Leitchfield, KY. 42754.
Because of COVID-19 it is requested all visitors please wear face mask or face cover. The chapel will be limited to half its occupancy.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 21 to Jun. 25, 2020.