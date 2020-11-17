1/1
Frank Alan Jones
Frank Alan Jones, 75, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at home with family by his side.

He was a native of Odessa, Texas, where he graduated from Permian High School, later receiving a degree from LSU and a master' degree from Embry Riddle.

After serving in the Vietnam war and earning several awards, he settled in Elizabethtown with his wife Nina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, C.W. and Louise Jones; and a brother, Wes Jones.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Nina Gregory Jones; a daughter, Heather Jones-Glass (James Ewer Jr., Noah, Olivia, Alexa, Anya and Sydney) and a son, Bill Jones (Jamie Priddy Jones and Cooper).

A private graveside service is at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

There will be no visitation.

The family requests donations to a charity of your choice.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 17 to Dec. 1, 2020.
