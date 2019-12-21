Frank Stopher, 81, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction.
Frank served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1959 with the White House Army Signal Agency, WHASA, under the administration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. His hobbies included collecting model trains, John Wayne memorabilia, bird feeding and watching the Chicago Cubs and University of Kentucky Wildcats.
He was preceded in death by a son, Darryl Wayne Stopher; his parents, Earl Lee Stopher Sr. and Dorothy McCubbins Stopher; and a brother, Earl Lee Stopher Jr.
He is survived by two children, Pamela Nelson (Jim) of Boston, Kentucky, and Glenn Stopher (Melanie) of Sellersburg, Indiana; a brother, Gary Stopher (Etzel) of Elizabethtown; a sister, Bonnie Bryant (Greg) of Lebanon Junction; four grandchidren; two nieces and six nephews.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. today and continues after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019