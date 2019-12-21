Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Stopher. View Sign Service Information Trowbridge Funeral Home 118 East Oak Street Lebanon Junction , KY 40150 (502)-833-4823 Send Flowers Obituary



He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction.

Frank served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1959 with the White House Army Signal Agency, WHASA, under the administration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. His hobbies included collecting model trains, John Wayne memorabilia, bird feeding and watching the Chicago Cubs and University of Kentucky Wildcats.

He was preceded in death by a son, Darryl Wayne Stopher; his parents, Earl Lee Stopher Sr. and Doro­thy McCubbins Stopher; and a brother, Earl Lee Stopher Jr.

He is survived by two children, Pamela Nelson (Jim) of Boston, Kentucky, and Glenn Stopher (Melanie) of Sellersburg, Indiana; a brother, Gary Stopher (Etzel) of Elizabethtown; a sister, Bonnie Bryant (Greg) of Lebanon Junction; four grandchidren; two nieces and six nephews.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. today and continues after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements. Frank Stopher, 81, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction.Frank served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1959 with the White House Army Signal Agency, WHASA, under the administration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. His hobbies included collecting model trains, John Wayne memorabilia, bird feeding and watching the Chicago Cubs and University of Kentucky Wildcats.He was preceded in death by a son, Darryl Wayne Stopher; his parents, Earl Lee Stopher Sr. and Doro­thy McCubbins Stopher; and a brother, Earl Lee Stopher Jr.He is survived by two children, Pamela Nelson (Jim) of Boston, Kentucky, and Glenn Stopher (Melanie) of Sellersburg, Indiana; a brother, Gary Stopher (Etzel) of Elizabethtown; a sister, Bonnie Bryant (Greg) of Lebanon Junction; four grandchidren; two nieces and six nephews.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. today and continues after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close