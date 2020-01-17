Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin D. "Frank" McCarty. View Sign Service Information Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-2245 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 View Map Funeral 7:30 PM Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central Radcliff , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Franklin D. McCarty "Frank" 86, of Radcliff, passed away on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his home.



He was a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. A native of Kentucky, Frank was born in Covington.



He was a proud veteran who served his nation for 20 years in the U.S. Army as infantry and later artillery. Frank was a combat veteran of Korea, "The Forgotten War." Frank later spent 10 years stationed at Ansbach, Germany, a time he treasured and where he met his love and wife of 46 years, Gerlinde McCarty. Frank was a 1983 graduate of McKendree College and continued his service for country at the civilian personnel office at Fort Knox. Frank also was a proud member of the Kentucky Chapter No. 10281 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and was known for his always faithful and caring service to all soldiers he met.



Frank was an avid golfer, once having walked 56 holes straight for his birthday that year also achieved every golfer's dream, a hole in one at No. 8 at Anderson. He enjoyed watching last year's United States victory at the President's Cup. Frank enjoyed spending time with his extended family at Applebee's in Radcliff and was grateful to their fellowship.



Frank was preceded in death by his father, Collie E. McCarty; his mother, Essie McCarty; as well as his seven siblings, Naomi "Noni," Collie Jr. "Bud," Ruth, Harold "Buster," Lawrence "Doc," Lela Mae and Mary Lou.



Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Gerlinde; as well as two sons and two daughters, Kevin McCarty (Gaye) and Frances Whitten of Whitney, Texas, and Patrick McCarty, currently Okinawa, Japan, and Lexi Cundiff (Michael) of Vine Grove. Frank also was a grandfather to 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



The funeral for Mr. McCarty is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Pastor Peter Martin officiating. A graveside service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42702-9900; Faith Lutheran Church (WELS), 377 E. Lincoln Trail Blvd., Radcliff, KY 40160; or Active Hero's Retreat, 1022 Ridgeview Drive, Shepherdsville, KY 40165.

